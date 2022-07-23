More triple digit heat scorched New Mexico Saturday as Roswell, Tucumcari, Farmington, and Alamogordo all reached 100° or hotter. Roswell continued its triple digit streak at 15 consecutive days. This is tied for the second longest in history. But relief is in sight as significant monsoon moisture begins mainly for the west half of the state. And so our heat wave will come to an end with a couple of backdoor cold fronts in the forecast next week. Our high temps will trend near to below average through the end of the month as daily chances for showers and storms increase.

The valleys stayed dry Saturday whereas more heavy rain/flash flooding in the northern mountains. The southern Sangre de Cristo collected another half inch of rain. The flooding risk will continue to increase with the higher moisture spilling into the state. The only exception to this wet pattern will be the southeast corner. So pack the umbrella, because the soaking rain is coming back. The ABQ metro has one more day with above average temps with highs running into middle 90s before cooling off early week. By late next week, the Rio Grande Valley could see highs in the middle to upper 80s.