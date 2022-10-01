Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Moriarty is still seeing lighter showers. These will push across northeast NM this evening before fizzling out later. Isolated storms also developed over the higher terrain in west central New Mexico.

None of these showers are particularly heavy, but they’re kicking up wind speeds this evening once again. Some balloons may be affected tonight. Our skies turn clear overnight with lows seasonably chilly. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for Balloon Fiesta Sunday morning.

The box effect will be in full swing then with lighter surface winds at Balloon Fiesta Park. Temperatures will be in the middle 50s early in the morning, but the green flags should be given. The unsettled weather arrives later Sunday afternoon and evening with a slow-moving cold front.

Heavy rain develops in the Four Corners into northwest NM along the front. These storms move into the Rio Grande Valley Monday, potentially jeopardizing some fiesta events. Overall, the active weather continues midweek with scattered storms especially for the mountains. High temps slowly cool into the middle 70s, which is near average to even slightly below.