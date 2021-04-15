Warm windy west, cooler east for Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –We’re seeing a battle between east and west here in New Mexico. Temperatures will be very different across the state as warmer and drier air wins out in the west. Meanwhile, cooler and more humid air hangs on east for Thursday. Look for very strong wind gusts to develop west and central as red flag warnings are once again in effect.

The milder temps will be washed away by a strong backdoor cold front by Friday afternoon. Highs will struggle this weekend as some parts of the region won’t make it out of the 40s, northeast of Albuquerque! We’ll also see widespread rain and mountain snow chances for both Saturday and Sunday. With higher wind gusts in the forecast, it will certainly feel chilly especially after all the warm weather.