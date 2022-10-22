Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to a some relatively milder temps this morning especially where we have some breezes and clouds over New Mexico. Ruidoso is already seeing gusts over 30 mph. Very windy weather will keep increasing this afternoon with peak wind gusts 40-50 mph east of the mountains. These winds will come from the west to southwesterly direction bringing downsloping warmth for one more day. Enjoy these balmy temps in the lower to middle 80s for Roswell, Tucumcari, and Santa Rosa because big changes are coming! A strong cold front continues pushing across the Intermountain West. This front pushes through our state Sunday tanking temperatures 20-35°! Break out the winter jackets for a bit since these temperatures will be closer to December.

With that said, it’ll certainly be cold enough for snow in the mountains Sunday into Monday. The Sangre de Cristo could pick up 3-6″ of snow, but the San Juan Mountains in Colorado could see a foot of snow where winter storm warnings are in effect. The Sandia and Manzanos could even pick up an inch or two. The rest of us will see scattered rain showers Sunday night into Monday. The high wind gusts continue into Monday afternoon as the storm pulls away from our state. We’ll still see gusts over 40 mph mainly across western NM. In the storm’s wake, expect some very cold nights with potential for freezes in the Rio Grande Valley. Things calm down by Tuesday with temperatures moderating back into the lower 60s for the metro.