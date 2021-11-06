Warm weather lingers through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a remarkable stretch of weather for New Mexico as we’ve been feeling more like southern California around here. We’ve been enjoying sunny skies with temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average for the Rio Grande Valley. Conditions remain unchanged for the rest of the weekend with the warmest temperatures once again occurring east of the mountains. This is where we’ll contend with record highs as places like Roswell and Tucumcari hit the middle 80s Sunday. Our winds will pick up east of the mountains with gusts 20-25 mph maximizing our warm temperatures.

By Monday, we’ll finally see some clouds in advance of a cold front impacting the entire state later Tuesday. We’ll lose a few degrees for our highs to kick off the week while southwest wind gusts get stronger. We’ll unfortunately stay dry for 90% or more of the viewing area. The lone exception to this would be closer to Durango, Cortez, and Farmington. They could squeeze out some rain showers as the cold front passes Tuesday night. We’ll also lose 10-15 degrees off our high temperatures Wednesday as we cool off to more seasonal temps late next week. And so we remain in search of rain through at least mid-November.