Warm weather kicks off our holiday weekend; storms on the horizon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Extremely dry air continues to dominate most of New Mexico for the time being. But we’ll begin to see changes heading into Memorial Day weekend. Moist humid air begins pushing its way from east to west by Friday thanks to a backdoor cold front. Some storms out east could turn strong to severe especially across southeastern NM. Highs will climb into the middle 80s both days for the metro as middle 90s are likely into southern New Mexico.

Saturday will see some limited showers and storms due to a brief ridge of high pressure moving in. But this won’t last long as a storm arrivers from Arizona in time for Sunday. This will be the wettest day of the forecast by far. Some storms could also go on to produce damaging winds, hail, and flooding east of the Sandias. Temperatures begin cooling down into the beginning of next week.