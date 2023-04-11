One more very warm day is on the way before winds and cooler temperatures return. Strong winds will bring back a fire danger to parts of New Mexico.

Tuesday is now one of the warmest days so far this year across New Mexico as highs climbed into the 70s and 80s for most of the lower elevations. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with another very warm day on the way Wednesday. More clouds are expected Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a few spotty showers across the western and northern parts of the state. Winds will also become breezier on Wednesday. There is a Red Flag Warning that will go into effect across northeast New Mexico Wednesday.

Cloudier skies are expected Thursday as a storm system scrapes New Mexico. This will bring in windier weather, with wind gusts up to 40 mph out of the southwest. This will bring a high fire danger across a large area of the state. A cold front will sweep through New Mexico Thursday night, bringing cooler temperatures to finish out the week. Winds turn westerly Friday and could gust to as high as 50 mph.

A few spotty showers and some mountain snow is likely Thursday into Friday across northwestern and northern New Mexico into southern Colorado.

Calmer and cooler weather will return for the weekend. A warming trend will begin again Sunday and continue into early next week.