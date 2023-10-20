Record and near-record warmth will continue into the weekend. A storm early next week will bring cooler temperatures and widespread rain chances.

Record warm temperatures returned to parts of New Mexico again Friday afternoon. This warm weather is going to stick around through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly cool off a degree or two each day this weekend and into Monday as the area of high pressure responsible for this heat moves southeast of the state.

Changes will arrive Monday night as a cold front sweeps through New Mexico. This cold front will bring more seasonable and even cooler than average temperatures starting next Tuesday. it will feel cold, but the high temperatures will actually be much closer to where we should be for the middle of October. In addition to the cooler temperatures, a storm system will draw moisture up into the state. There is still a lot of uncertainty between forecast models on how much rain we will get here in New Mexico, but we do know that there are widespread rain and thunderstorm chances beginning Tuesday and continuing through at least Wednesday.

Drier weather will start to return on Thursday, but the temperatures will stay cooler than what we have been used to lately.