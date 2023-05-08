NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Winds will be mostly light at around 15 to 25 mph. However, higher gusts will be possible around the mountains.

The northeast highlands will see wind gusts up to around 35 mph. Those higher gusts and the dry air over the state will lead to high fire danger. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo and the northeast highlands from 12 PM to 8 PM. We will see more high fire danger in that area on Tuesday, with more of the state being added to the high fire danger on Wednesday, as winds pick up more speed statewide. The next chance for any rain in the state will arrive on Wednesday, as the next storm system moves into northern New Mexico.