NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a mild morning in southern and central New Mexico, but temperatures are chilly enough in the northern half of the state to need warm layers. A cold front moved into eastern New Mexico Sunday, which will keep temperatures much cooler in the southeast plains.

The rest of the state will see similar temperatures to Sunday, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Virga will develop over the mountains and valley, with some showers possible near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The virga may drop a few sprinkles, but the main threat from virga is erratic, gusty winds.