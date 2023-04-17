The western half of the state is seeing calm and sunny skies while the eastern half of the state deals with a bit more cloud coverage and rain chances. A dry line is setting up east of the Central Mountain Chain, which will spark a couple stronger thunderstorms this afternoon across the far southeast. The storms may become severe, with damaging wind gusts and blowing dust the main concern. Temperatures will climb statewide this afternoon, about 5-15° warmer than yesterday.

Tomorrow, the base of the jet stream will move over the state. This will bring some stronger wind gusts, up to 35-55 mph statewide. Mostly sunny skies will persist with a line of clouds moving from northwest to southeast throughout the afternoon. It will be very dry, and mixed with those gusty winds fire danger has returned. Tuesday there is a Fire Weather Watch across the northeast and northwest, excluding the central Rio Grande Valley, and a Red Flag warning across the southwest/south central parts of the state.

By Wednesday, the windiest conditions will be upon us as the jet stream moves directly overhead. Widespread gusts 45-65+ mph are expected, even higher across the Central Mountain Chain. This will lead to widespread areas of patchy blowing dust. Temperatures will continue to warm across the east through Wednesday with downslope warming.

Dry and windy conditions will also allow fire danger to return, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect for the entire state besides the far southeast corner. This will most likely be reissued Thursday with continued dry and windy conditions. By Friday the jet stream will lift north, leaving much calmer conditions southwest while breezy winds stick around northeast. A windy week of weather is on the way.