Warm temperatures continue as some clouds arrive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s going to be another balmy day here in New Mexico as we kick off December. The milder than average temperatures will continue while we see some clouds push their way in from the south. We have an area of low pressure off the coast of the Baja peninsula again which will help change our pattern next week. Before this happens, expect well above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday everywhere, especially east of the mountains. Remarkable highs will soar into the middle 70s for Roswell, Artesia, and Carlsbad. Otherwise, we’ll stay in the low to mid-60s in the Rio Grande Valley. Another dry backdoor cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening from the northeast. This will squash the heat east of the mountains.

Our skies will clear out this weekend while temperatures still will fall on the mild side of average as high pressure moves east. This will also help change our weather pattern early to mid-next week. A trough finally arrives to kick our high pressure out. So rain and snow chances will return by Tuesday of next week. As of now, this looks fairly similar to the storm before Thanksgiving. This would mean maybe a couple of inches of snow closer to Colorado and light rain showers south into Albuquerque.