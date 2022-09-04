NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a change of pace this Sunday afternoon: sunny skies and much drier air arrived from the north. Temperatures warmed rapidly after a somewhat chilly start for some. Albuquerque dipped to 58° – the coolest temp since late June! So a taste of fall is in the air. We’ll certainly feel like fall overnight tonight with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows will crash into the middle 30s for the Moreno Valley and middle 40s near Taos. After a relatively cool start Labor Day, we’ll quickly climb a solid 40° or so by the afternoon! Highs will rise to the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, upper 80s for Santa Fe, middle 90s for Farmington, and lower 90s for Roswell.

We’ll continue heating up through Wednesday as a dominant ridge of high pressure near the Four Corners strengthens. We’ll also stay dry outside of a stray mountain afternoon storm. The ridge, which diverts all the moisture away from New Mexico, will begin weakening late week. High temps will return closer to average as rain chances increase behind a cold front Friday. Next weekend will feature higher humidity and storm chances, especially in the mountains with the most widespread rain chances coming Saturday.