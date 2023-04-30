Suddenly, we find ourselves in a summer pattern this afternoon with high temperatures soaring well into the 80s for the ABQ metro, middle 90s over southeast NM, and northern parts of the area climbing into the lower 80s.

Some of these are the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since late September last year! With this forecast, we’ll hold on to the warmer temperatures but add some clouds and moisture. Even now, we’re seeing a very weak cold front cross the northeast plains. It’s not doing a whole lot, outside of changing the winds. So tonight, we’ll start to see some moisture for parts of the east. Expect mainly clear skies and mild temps.

By Monday afternoon, some better shower chances begin sprouting for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. We’ll cool off 10° for Roswell thanks to the front and more cloud cover. In Albuquerque, highs will reach the lower 80s with mainly cloudy skies. Our best rain chance comes Tuesday afternoon. A line of storms will develop late day east of the mountains. These could produce some locally heavy rain and small hail possibly for this area. So take the umbrella that afternoon. Mid-to-late week, our temperatures will slowly fall back to average as we clear the moisture out of the state. This means stronger winds return to the forecast to close the week.