Warm temperatures heading into the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make sure you keep your garage doors closed. It appears a thief seen stealing a wallet out of a woman's car, is hitting open garages all over town. One of the victims says police had a chance to arrest him two weeks ago when he hit their car.

"If cops would have pursued him when my husband had caught him, it wouldn't have happened again," one of the victims, who wants to remain anonymous, said.