Warm temperatures heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will stay locked in over the southwest on Friday leading to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday with breezy conditions developing across the east. A trough will pass to our north on Sunday cranking up the winds a bit more but we should remain dry.
