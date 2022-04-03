NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning, everyone! It’s a few degrees warmer than yesterday thanks to some higher clouds arriving and stronger wind speeds. This will continue to be the case ahead of a backdoor cold front late this evening into early Monday. This will be mainly a dry front except for the northern mountains. We’ll see a few rain and mountain snow showers later, mainly for southern Colorado. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts will be noticeable this afternoon. This is something we’ll see frequently all next week. Highs will rise into the middle 70s for the ABQ metro area, upper 60s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell! So temperatures will warm a few degrees across southern NM while cooling for the north.

The storm track shifts farther north as we begin April. This takes the rain and snow out of New Mexico, but the wind takes center stage over the next week. A ridge develops over the west coast and a trough to our east. This sharp difference in pressure and temperatures will create very windy weather Tuesday and Wednesday for us. Wind gusts will most likely reach advisory to warning status, which means gusts will potentially break 50-60 mph. This could cause some damage, especially for eastern NM. With all the high wind, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and near average to above-average temperatures. Tuesday will be one of the warmer days as highs reach into the upper 70s for the RGV and upper 80s for the southeast. Overall, the pattern is drying out in this extended forecast.