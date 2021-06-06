Warm start for Sunday, more scattered storms for eastern NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some higher humidity levels this morning. Our dewpoints are near 50 degrees in the metro area and even near 60 east! That means we will develop showers and storms once again this afternoon once we get enough instability in the atmosphere. Now there won’t be any severe weather in the area due to a lack of forcing (i.e. lack of cold fronts etc.) But far east north of I-40, we could see a rouge storm or two in the late afternoon.

The main weather story will then shift to the high heat building in the region. Triple digit heat is on the way for southern New Mexico while widespread 90s are expected across many other areas. We’ll still hang on to some moisture and showers for northeastern NM Monday, before all that clears out statewide Tuesday.