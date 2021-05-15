Warm start for Saturday, more widespread rain south

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are on the mild side of average as we kick off our Saturday. We’re already near 60 degrees in many areas across New Mexico. It’s also very humid across the southeast. Expect more scattered afternoon storms firing up south of the I-40 corridor after 1 to 2 p.m. Some of these storms will drop locally heavy rainfall with gusty winds especially across eastern New Mexico.

Sunday dries out from west to east and also features very warm temperatures well into the 80s for many. But another strong low pressure storm drops in from the west by Monday, pushing another backdoor cold front through the region. We’ll see scattered rain and storms across the northeast as well as much cooler temperatures east of the Sandias too through Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 60s for Las Vegas those days. Albuquerque will also see a drop into the mid 70s with isolated showers each day.