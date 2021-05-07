Warm start but scattered showers and storms are on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Our weekend is off to a very warm start with overnight lows in the lower 60s! Temperatures are climbing back into the 80s today before widespread storms make their way across the northern half of New Mexico this afternoon.

As these storms make their across New Mexico, areas across the northeast could see the threat for some strong to severe storms. The threat includes some locally high wind gusts over 60 mph with some small hail possible.

These storms quickly move out later this evening as drier air works back in for our Saturday. A strong area of low pressure will move south across the plains tomorrow. So expect very high winds in excess of 40-50 mph as temps in the metro area top out near 80 degrees. Even more moisture pushes in across northern New Mexico by Sunday afternoon thanks to another cold front. So we’ll keep the rain chances around into early next week.