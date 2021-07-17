Warm Saturday with more scattered storms

Better rain coverage across New Mexico is expected for both days this weekend. We’ll see the best storm coverage though west of I-25 with isolated rainfall amounts 1-2″ both days. This could lead to some localized flash flooding especially over the burn scars. Our temperatures stay pretty hot for Saturday as most areas will be in the 90s, but we’ll cool off slightly into next week. This is when we’ll see deep layer moisture arrive from the east. This means rain chances remain high as our temperatures cool around 4-7 degrees.

Meanwhile, our ridge of high pressure continues to steer the storm motion. This means we’ll see storms form each afternoon in our northern mountains move south and westward through the evening. If you have any evening plans such as an Isotopes game, we could see some late inning rain showers. So plan accordingly!

