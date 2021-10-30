Warm Saturday leads to cold end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As high pressure is building in over the state this will continue to keep temperatures warmer than even what we saw yesterday with temps climbing as much as 10 degrees above our average high temperature for this time of year. Saturday will actually be the warmest day we’ll see for the next several days and it’s all down here from here for many of us. There is a cold front making its way towards the eastern part of the state through to Halloween.

