Warm Saturday evening with high clouds slowly moving out

Afternoon high temps climbed into the lower 80s across the metro! We’ll be looking at a very mild evening with cirrus clouds slowly making their way out of the region. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees. For Sunday, look for another warm day with more wind but less cloud cover. Highs should make their way into the middle 80s across central NM and into the 90s for the southern half.

With that said, we’ll see high fire danger with extremely low relative humidity levels. Gusts will occasionally blow over 40-45 mph during the afternoon under mainly sunny skies. But a big change in our temps is coming by Monday. Northeastern NM will also see some heavier rain showers by Monday afternoon as some high temperatures struggle to climb above 60 degrees! We’ll begin drying out, as well as warming up, by Tuesday afternoon state-wide.