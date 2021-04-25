Warm overnight with some clouds increasing

Sunday was one of the warmest days in 2021 around New Mexico. Many areas across the east reached into the 90s while the rest of the state closed in on 80 degrees. The rest of the evening looks quite mild with a few cirrus clouds overhead as some wind hangs around.

We’ll begin to see more clouds Monday ahead of a very strong cold front moving in Tuesday morning. Wind speeds will reach 25-35 mph with gusts close to 50 mph. So the fire danger will also be very high due to the dry air and ground in place. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature well below average temps with scattered rain showers each afternoon. Highs only will reach the lower 60s for Albuquerque! But the heat begins to return by Thursday.