Saturday saw record heat across the area! In fact Roswell reached 111° which nearly tied its all time record high. Otherwise, daily record highs were broken or tied all across the state. The high heat will begin shifting east across Texas beginning Sunday. We still have one more day with very hot temps across eastern NM where heat advisories are in effect. This means southeast NM will approach 110° once again. But overall, we’ll slowly lose the record heat and will “cool off” 2-3° Sunday. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM in the afternoon. A few of these will drop some measurable precip. as opposed to dry thunderstorms and virga. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-45 mph. Monday even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and low humidity.

Mid-next week we’ll catch a break from the high wind gusts, fire danger, and record heat. Beginning late Thursday into Friday we’ll see some early season monsoon moisture arrive for eastern AZ and western NM. Rain chances trend upwards for the west half our state. So if we can’t break our dry streak Sunday, we’ll have better chances Friday afternoon. Temperatures over the next week will still be slightly above average with highs into the middle 90s for the ABQ metro.