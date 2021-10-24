Warm night ahead as big wind storm looms

It was a gorgeous fall weekend all across the state. For southeast NM, it may have even felt more like late summer than October! Highs ended up a little cooler than Saturday, but still above average. Roswell hit 85, ABQ hit 74 and Santa Fe topped 70! Even warmer temperatures are in store for us Monday thanks to stronger southerly winds. We could make a run at 80 for ABQ and even 90 down into Roswell. Santa Fe will be in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we’ll see some high clouds signaling the beginning of the strong storm.

This storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday for New Mexico mainly with strong wind gusts 45-55 mph statewide. Gusts could occasionally topple 60 mph east of the northern mountains. Make sure any loose objects are secure! We’ll also have a strong cold front with this storm. We’ll drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday night as blowing dust will be an issue. Northern New Mexico will pick up some rain showers with the front too. Amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch of rain for New Mexico, but higher amounts are expected in Colorado. We’ll keep the high winds around Wednesday too under much cooler sunny skies.