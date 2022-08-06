NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mild and muggy weather all across the state. Monsoon moisture is generally highest at this time of the year; so this will translate to higher storm coverage, especially across west central NM.

Storms will originate in the northern mountain zones where flash flooding is highest. These storms will move into the valleys later in the day closer to evening. So the metro will stay dry until later in the day. But if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, pay attention to the skies with heavy rain in the forecast. High temperatures will be pretty hot Saturday with highs in the lower 90s for Albuquerque, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and lower 100s for Roswell.

Our ridge of high pressure is parked northeast of our state. This pushes drier air into southeast New Mexico, suppressing storm coverage that way. Otherwise, heavy mountain rain is expected throughout the weekend and into next week. We’ll catch a weak backdoor front later Sunday, which will again fuel storms for the northeast. High temperatures will slowly cool near the seasonal average which is near 90° for the RGV. However, the late-day storms continue into next week for the metro with continued high humidity