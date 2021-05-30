Warm, muggier start to Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing much higher humidity levels across central New Mexico this Sunday morning. We’re also seeing continued showers and storms in eastern NM. Harding County received 3-5″ of rain Saturday evening, while a new round of showers has been hitting just north of Tucumcari Sunday morning.

There’ll be a high severe weather threat across the eastern half of the state this afternoon. The severe threat goes down for Memorial Day though as cooler, more stable air moves over the state.

High temps will drop a solid 15 degrees or so across much of the state for Monday with scattered showers in the forecast. This may force some picnics inside unfortunately. By Tuesday, we’ll begin clearing out and warming up. We’ll still see partly cloudy skies with very light showers east, but nothing severe as temps rebound back into the 80s.