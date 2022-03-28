NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up with clear skies this Monday morning but some lower level clouds arrive Monday afternoon.

Peak wind gusts will also pick up Monday as red flag watches and warnings are in effect for our eastern counties. These strong winds will gusts 25-35 mph Monday, but help us reach near record warmth again. Highs will rise to the middle 70s for the RGV, 90° for southeast NM, and upper 60s for Taos and Santa Fe.