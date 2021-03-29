Warm Monday afternoon as northeast New Mexico sees wind advisory

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It is a beautiful, warm afternoon, with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s across the state. Wind will pick up through the evening, with most spots seeing gusts up to around 30 mph. Northeast New Mexico will be under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. because some wind gusts could reach about 50 mph. There will be high fire danger in this area as well.

A cold front will start to move into the state on Tuesday, bringing in strong westerly winds Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the state will be under high fire danger, thanks to the lack of moisture. Only northeast New Mexico will see a few showers and some snow around Raton Pass Tuesday evening and night. Little snow is expected, with only a dusting to a couple of inches around the mountains, and Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas could see up to 4″ at most. Temperatures will stay warm for much of the state Tuesday, but they will cool into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday for all.