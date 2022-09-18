Monsoon moisture is back this evening! Scattered storms are pushing northward into Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, and Silver City. It’s too dry for the rain to reach the ground for most of northern NM, but some locally heavy rain is falling in Sierra and Dona Ana counties. This tropical moisture is being pulled north from a strengthening ridge of high pressure over Texas. This will keep rain chances in the state throughout the week.

Overnight tonight, scattered showers continue until midnight for the higher terrain south. We’ll clear out afterwards. For the north, we’ll stay dry and mild. Come Monday, better storm chances set up for western NM near the Continental Divide. Some flash flooding will be possible this week near the burn scars.

These storms will try to move into the Rio Grande Valley later Monday evening. Overall, not much rain is expected for central and eastern New Mexico this week. The ridge of high pressure will keep the east rather hot and dry with temperatures 5-10° above average.

The scattered afternoon storms continue each day mainly north and west of Albuquerque through Friday. We’ll catch some drier air into next weekend as temperatures slowly cool behind a backdoor cold front.