NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Picture-perfect spring weather is in store for us this weekend. Temps already reached into the middle 70s this afternoon, making it the warmest day since late October of last year! Even Taos and Santa Fe made it into the 70s. We’re now seeing high clouds continue to push their way into the state. Skies are becoming mostly cloudy as some moisture arrives from the Pacific this evening. This means a much milder night ahead as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. From there, our temps will gain even more ground Sunday as highs push 10-15° above average for late March. Albuquerque will make a run at 80° and Roswell will approach 90°. Stronger southwest winds will begin strengthening as well.

Gusts will range between 20-30 mph Sunday, but they’ll serve as a precursor to a much windier day Monday as our weather changes once again. A deep trough will develop over the southwest bringing more widespread precipitation to the state, mainly falling as rain for the valleys. Showers begin across western NM Tuesday morning. The RGV will see rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Snow levels look to remain above 8,000 ft. So the mountains could pick up a few more inches of snow through Wednesday. Our pattern stays unsettled and cooler than average to close the week and begin April. We’ll also, of course, keep the higher winds around the state as well.