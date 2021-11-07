Warm, dry weekend ending with some high clouds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More picture perfect fall weather continued all across New Mexico Sunday, despite it being November 7. High temperatures were around 10 degrees above average with Tucumcari even tying its record high of 84 degrees set in 1973! All areas east of the mountains climbed into the lower to middle 80s under sunny skies. But things are starting to change. Some cirrus clouds are making their way across northwest New Mexico this evening. For Monday, expect more clouds especially for southern NM. This will help limit our highs from getting as hot as Sunday. But we’ll still be warm with temps again reaching into the 70s for the Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile. another storm system is affecting the pacific northwest. We’ll see a cold front impact us later Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will eventually tank 10-15 degrees mid to late week. We’ll return to bright sunny skies and dry air. It’ll feel a lot more like November, but we stay dry for the foreseeable future. Many areas continue their rain deficits of 0.50″-1.00″ of rain in just the last month.