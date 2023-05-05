NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and quiet. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s and 50s for most of the state. The afternoon will warm right back up, with highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Skies will be sunny for all, and the winds will become gusty in the afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands and eastern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, as well as the south central mountains, where winds will gust up to 45 mph. The rest of the state will see wind gusts of around 30 to 40 mph. Most of the state will be under high fire danger today, Saturday and Sunday, as the winds will stay breezy and the air very dry.