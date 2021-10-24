Warm, calmer weather about to change abruptly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a gorgeous fall weekend all across the state. For southeast NM, it may have even felt more like late summer than October! Highs cooled slightly this afternoon into the middle 80s for Roswell, while Albuquerque and Rio Rancho made it into the middle 70s.

Even warmer temperatures are in store for us Monday thanks to stronger southerly winds. We could make a run at 80 for ABQ and even 90 down into Roswell. Santa Fe will be in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies. We’re starting to pick up some cirrus clouds, however, with the strong storm to our west.

This storm arrives Tuesday into Wednesday for New Mexico mainly with strong wind gusts 45-55 mph statewide. Gusts could occasionally topple 60 mph east of the northern mountains. Make sure any loose objects are secure! We’ll also have a strong cold front with this storm. We’ll drop 15-20 degrees by Tuesday night as blowing dust will be an issue. Northern New Mexico will pick up some rain showers with the front too. Amounts will generally be less than a quarter-inch with most spots seeing less than a tenth. We’ll keep the higher winds rolling Wednesday as well.