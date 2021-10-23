Warm, breezy weekend on tap

Good Saturday morning! We’re waking up to some milder temperatures across the state this morning, as we’re 5-10 degrees warmer than the past couple mornings. This warming trend will lead us to higher afternoon temps as well. Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will fall in the middle 70s Saturday while areas south hit 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will topple 25-35 mph through the afternoon. Sunday will feature a touch cooler and calmer weather conditions across the state as our first storm brushes north of us.

The main entrée arrives Tuesday with powerhouse wind gusts 45-55 mph thanks to a strong jet stream right over us with this next storm. Remember to tuck away all items on the patio or lawn before this next storm hits. We’ll also see some chances for rain showers across northwest New Mexico , the Jemez, and Sangre de Cristo mountains. The rest of us will feel temps crash 15-20 degrees by Wednesday.