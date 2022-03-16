NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re looking at another great spring day across New Mexico Wednesday. However, another storm is lurking to our northwest. It’ll swipe two cold fronts past the state late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. This will help drop temperatures back below average and bring scattered rain and snow showers for northern and eastern NM. So enjoy Wednesday as highs break into the 70s for the second day all year in Albuquerque/Rio Rancho and middle 80s for Roswell! Parts of southern NM will feel more like early summer. Wind speeds will begin strengthening across the southwest this afternoon producing gusts 30-35 mph. Thursday, expect even stronger wind gusts statewide with gusts reaching 40-45 mph for the west.

Meanwhile, light rain showers will begin overnight for the highlands across the west. Snow showers won’t begin until Thursday mid-morning for the Sangre de Cristo. Expect 4-7″ of fresh snow for the higher spots over 8,000 ft and through Raton Pass. For the cities north, expect a trace to 2″ as enough warmer air will transition the snow to rain for the lower elevations. We’ll hold on to the cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday before warming up nicely into the weekend. A much more powerful storm will impact the state late Sunday night into Monday. This one looks to have more snow and cold air than the current one. Stay tuned!