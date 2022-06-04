NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finally some quieter weather arrived for New Mexico today. Temperatures rose a few degrees from Friday as the westerly winds picked up. This drove the morning moisture out of the state after a fairly muggy start to the day across eastern NM. We’re starting to see some clouds northwest into the San Juan Mountains. We’re seeing a disturbance far north, so expect partly to mostly cloudy skies north with some breezier conditions this evening. Taos already saw a stronger wind gust of 48 mph. After a mild and quiet night, we can expect more of the same for our Sunday weather story. We’ll once again see some stronger afternoon wind gusts 25-30+ mph into the northern mountains under partly cloudy skies. The lone exception will be a general 2-4° bump with our high temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s for the RGV, middle 80s for Santa Fe, and the lower 100s for Roswell.

Later Sunday night into Monday, we’ll look at our first of several backdoor cold fronts that will bring rain chances back over far northeast NM Monday afternoon. Other than this area, the vast majority of the state will see sunny skies and even hotter temperatures. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will begin building across central Texas. This will ultimately help us heat up as well as weaken the wind gusts. However, a stronger backdoor front pushes in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This provides afternoon storm chances for the eastern half of the state mid to late week again.