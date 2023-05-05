Good Friday afternoon and Happy Cinco de Mayo! We’re in store for some great looking weather this weekend and beyond with pleasant temperatures and sunny skies. The only caveat to this forecast is the dry air, stronger winds, and fire danger to our state. We have red warnings in effect statewide the rest of the day today and over the northern half of the state Saturday. So we’ll stay breezy with elevated to critical fire danger throughout the coming days. We’ll also continue adding a degree or two to our high temperatures each day. Highs this Friday afternoon with reach the middle to upper 70s into the Albuquerque metro. Roswell will climb near 90° while Santa Fe will rise into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

With the dry air place, we’ll see strong radiational cooling each night. This means temps will drop 40°+ and dip below freezing over northern NM. We’ll stay in this weather pattern consistently for the next week or so. We’ll try to get some moisture and rain chances late next week. Otherwise, we’ll remain quiet and dry through this forecast.