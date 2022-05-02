NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mild, breezy and mostly clear. Air quality alerts are in effect for north-central New Mexico, where wildfire smoke will worsen the air quality. Wildfire smoke will spread east/southeast from the fires, with plumes pushing over the east plains. Fires in southwest New Mexico will also push haze over the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and southeast plains. Red flag warnings will be in effect for all of eastern and southern New Mexico Monday, where winds will gust up to 35-50 mph and relative humidity will be less than 10%.

Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler today in northern NM because of a frontal passage. We will heat up Tuesday, as stronger west/southwest winds return to the state. Most areas will see 30-50 mph gusts Tuesday, prompting fire weather watches for central and northern New Mexico. The air is staying very dry all week. A couple systems will cross Colorado, and the only chances for precipitation will be in southern Colorado, Tuesday afternoon/evening. The northern mountains may be able to squeeze out a shower.