NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re looking at another very windy afternoon across New Mexico. Wind gusts are already peaking between 25-35 mph early Wednesday afternoon from the west. This means some smoke is being brought in the Tunnel Fire in Arizona across the northern mountains. Very dry air continues grip our state. This coupled with more strong PM wind gusts equals more fire danger Wednesday afternoon. Wind advisories are also in effect for the central highlands and the Sandia/Manzano Mountains through this evening. Temperatures will soar 10° above average as downsloping winds heat the air east of the mountains. We’ll climb into the lower 80s for the ABQ metro and middle 90s for Roswell! Santa Fe will be quite warm as well with highs in the middle 70s with clear skies everywhere.

Thursday stays sunny and breezy, but overall will be one of the calmer days especially in the lower valleys. Stronger PM wind gusts continue for eastern NM however with gusts 30-35+ mph. Temps will continue above average until Saturday. We’ll see a powerful cold front rip through our state late Friday as a strong late season storm moves across the west. We’ll stay dry, but turn very windy ahead of the storm Friday afternoon. Peak southwest wind gusts once again could approach hurricane force gusts of 60-70+ mph. This isn’t good news for fires. Things calm down somewhat Sunday into next week thankfully.