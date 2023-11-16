A lot more cloud coverage has arrived across the Desert Southwest today as upper level moisture is streaming across the state, especially across southern New Mexico. The clouds won’t bring much precipitation this afternoon, but gusty winds along and east of the Central Mountain Chain have created the need for a Wind Advisory until 5 PM. Some light showers are possible across far southern New Mexico late tonight and into very early Friday morning, but most of the state will remain dry.

Upper level clouds will stick around statewide for most of the day Friday with temperatures a couple degrees cooler than today. Drier and calmer Friday as well before a large storm system arrives this weekend. There is still a bit of uncertainty when it comes to exact location and timing of the precipitation. Northern Mountains will likely pick up some snow Saturday with the northern two-thirds of the state in the lower elevations picking up spotty showers. Sunday’s precipitation will be heaviest north before a backdoor cold front arrives overnight.

Sunday night into Monday much cooler air will arrive as a very strong jet stream arrives. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be 5-15° below average for mid to late November. Very windy conditions are expected across the east as well. A bit of moisture may arrive with the system, bringing the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Pass area the best chance to pick up snow. Some spotty flurries are possible across the Central Mountain Chain with spotty showers over the eastern plains. Much drier across western New Mexico Monday, before the entire state feels drier and gradually warmer into mid next week.