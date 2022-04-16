NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good evening everyone! We have some gorgeous weather in store for our Easter weekend. Temperatures have climbed near 80° for the ABQ metro area and 80s south. Some relatively cooler temps arrived for the east with a weaker backdoor cold front. Highs only made it into the lower 50s for Clayton! But that was an outlier for the day. We unfortunately continue our wind advisories and red flag warnings for western and central New Mexico through the evening. Wind gusts will reach 40-45 mph for the western highlands and into the northern mountains. Sky conditions will clear out tonight as much drier air works in the west. This will set up a very dry and sunny Easter Sunday.

With the drier air in place, temperatures will quickly warm tomorrow as highs approach 80° again for the RGV. But much warmer temps arrive for the east with highs reaching 90° for Roswell and mid-80s for Santa Rosa/Tucumcari. A ridge of high pressure builds across southwest NM early next week. So this will bring even warmer temps to the state. However, an active pattern for the Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West means continued strong winds each day with widespread gusts likely between 35-50 mph. Tuesday once again looks like another very windy day as some moisture moves into eastern New Mexico. Shower chances still look to be non-existent despite the change of wind direction.