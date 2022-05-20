We continue to battle high wind gusts and fire danger this Friday evening as a powerful storm rips across the western half of the country. A battle for the seasons is underway with current temps in the middle to upper 30s in central Colorado and lower 100s for southern New Mexico! Heavy snow is also falling in the Rocky Mountains. We’ll stay primarily dry this weekend, but the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see some afternoon showers and storms develop.

Temperatures will crash 15-25° across eastern NM. We’ll still contend with strong wind gusts Saturday, especially for western parts of the state. Peak wind gusts will range 35-45 mph as cooler air works westward. This means more red flag conditions Saturday afternoon for the west-central highlands and Rio Grande Valley. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 50s across northeast NM Saturday. The RGV will still be warm with highs in the lower 80s.

As the cooler air rushes into central NM Saturday night, a canyon wind will allow for gusts 35-45 mph into Albuquerque and Santa Fe. This will bring some moisture into the metro area. Higher moisture sticks around for eastern NM into next week finally giving us afternoon showers and storms east of the Sandia. This will greatly help fire relief efforts.