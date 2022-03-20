NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone and happy spring equinox! We’re seeing a much milder start to the day due to mainly cloudy skies and increasing wind speeds. We’ll see warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon compared to Saturday, however, it may be overshadowed by very strong wind gusts. Red Flag warnings are in effect for most of the state Sunday. This means humidity levels will be extremely low while southwest winds gust 30-45 mph during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 60s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Santa Fe will hit the middle 60s while Roswell will soar into the lower 80s. Enjoy the taste of spring before winter returns.

Any precipitation holds off until later Sunday evening. After sunset, some light snow showers across the higher spots over western New Mexico will be possible. This is all part of a deep trough building into the southwest. The storm will strengthen on Monday as it closes off into an upper-level low. This means much colder temperatures spill into the state as well as heavier rain and snow showers throughout the day. The heaviest snow will fall over the central mountains and areas east of Albuquerque. Expect light accumulations all the way down into Roswell as the backdoor cold front passes. Unseasonably cold air and showers linger through Tuesday as the storm stalls out over the Plains. We’ll warm up later in the week as skies clear with high pressure.