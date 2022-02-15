NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and chilly with clouds overhead in much of northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be ten to twenty degrees warmer than normal this afternoon, with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Rounds of clouds will move overhead, with some clearing by the evening. Southwesterly winds will pick up by the afternoon, with the strongest gusts in southern New Mexico, up to around 40-50 mph in the Bootheel and southern mountain ranges. Eastern and western New Mexico will also see breezy conditions, with winds up to around 35 mph. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for these areas today, as wildfires will spread rapidly if ignited. The middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, and the Four Corners will be the quietest, with winds up to around 15-25 mph.

The next winter storm will cross the state on Wednesday, bringing even windier conditions, along with snow and rain showers. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be issued for most of southern New Mexico, and parts of the eastern plains and west mountains. The precip. will start Wednesday afternoon in western NM and southwest Colorado, spreading eastward through the evening and overnight. A backdoor cold front will keep the snow going on Thursday morning for low and high terrain, and it will continue in the high terrain through the afternoon. Most areas that see snow will only pick up around a trace to 2″ of snowfall. The west and central mountains may see up to around 4″, and the northern mountains, especially southern Sangre de Cristo Mtns, may see over 4″ of snow.