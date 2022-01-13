Warm and sunny Thursday with high clouds increasing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another cool start to the day, but high temperatures will rebound around 10°+ above average once again today. We’ll also see some cirrus clouds building from northwest to southeast throughout the day and evening. This is in advance of our next storm which will arrive Friday, to kick off the holiday weekend.

It’ll be mainly another wind event with gusts exceeding 50 mph east and 40 mph for the rest of us. We’ll then see some bitterly cold temps/wind chills arrive Saturday morning especially east of the mountains. As for snow, we’ll only see lighter snow showers mostly confined to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday afternoon and evening. 1-3″ might be a stretch, even for the mountains but we’ll take it given how dry it is. Otherwise, our early morning clouds Friday morning will begin clearing out as our winds strengthen.

The wind gusts die down from west to east Saturday under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will struggle as temps drop 15-25°. Get ready for another cold night Saturday into Sunday morning as arctic air slowly retreats. On Sunday our winds change directions once again allowing us to warm up thanks to more sunshine. The next week to 10 days looks fairly dry and sunny as temps hover a few degrees above normal for mid to late January.