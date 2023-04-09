What a great Easter Sunday all across our state! Highs soared into the middle 70s in Albuquerque, lower 80s in Roswell, and middle 60s across Santa Fe. Some clouds moved through earlier this afternoon, but overall they weren’t as impactful as Saturday’s. Eastern NM still has higher dew points and more moisture which produced some stray showers into Quay and Curry counties down through Lea County. We’re in for a mild night with clear skies everywhere.

A taste of some early summer weather arrives early week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state. This allows temperatures to soar into the lower 80s for the Rio Grande Valley. It’ll be the warmest weather so far this year. The winds begin strengthening midweek ahead of our next scraper storm. Impacts will be much less widespread and severe than this week’s storm however. But we’ll still see some stronger wind gusts 30-45 mph mid to late week. Temperatures cool off closer to average later in the forecast, with highs in the middle to upper 60s across central New Mexico. Rain chances also increase by Friday for the northern mountain zones.