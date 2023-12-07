Thursday morning is warmer in eastern New Mexico, thanks to breezy winds. The winds will be gaining speed as the sun comes up. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, central highlands and east plains will be under wind advisories all day, as wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected. The rest of the state will stay much calmer. It will be a good day to get out and enjoy the temperatures in those calmer areas, which will be around ten to twenty degrees warmer than normal.

A storm will move into Colorado on Friday, bringing strong winds of 30 to 50 mph, statewide. Temperatures will start to cool a few degrees. Far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado will see light snow. The snow chance will shift toward Raton Pass Friday night, and to eastern New Mexico on Saturday morning and midday. There will be very light snow potential, less than an inch, and some wintry mix and rain in the plains. Temperatures will be much colder by Saturday.