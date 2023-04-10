NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is milder, with most temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. The northwest corner of the state is still chilly in the 20s and 30s, so be sure to wear warmer layers. Today will be warmer, calm, and mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s statewide. Showers are ending in Lea County early this morning, and some clouds may pop up in this area again during the afternoon, with the chance to produce an isolated shower. The rest of the state will stay dry and clear.

High pressure will keep the weather quiet and warmer on Tuesday. The southwesterly flow will start drawing moisture into the state Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for some showers in NW NM by the evening. Thursday and Friday will be breezier with isolated rain and snow in the northern high terrain.