NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday is quiet and cool, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the state. Thursday will be warmer and sunny. Temperatures will climb by a couple of degrees from yesterday’s highs. High pressure over the west will keep the temperatures mild through Saturday.

The next storm arrives over the weekend, first bringing higher breezes on Saturday. Rain and snow will begin in southwest Colorado Saturday night. On Sunday, the cold front will move through, bringing rain and snow to northern New Mexico, very strong winds to the entire state, and cooler temperatures. Rain and snow will continue throughout the state through Monday, and temperatures will cool even more through early next week.